Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post $1.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $850,000.00 to $3.00 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $11.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.05 million, with estimates ranging from $5.34 million to $42.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 361.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALBO shares. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.05. 495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.70. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 315.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

