AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.07 Million

Brokerages predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post $102.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.80 million and the highest is $103.90 million. AlarmCom posted sales of $92.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year sales of $446.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.02 million to $447.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $488.14 million, with estimates ranging from $467.60 million to $503.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AlarmCom.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $1,662,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,110,045.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $68,346.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,429. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AlarmCom in the 4th quarter worth about $33,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 165,244 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AlarmCom in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in AlarmCom in the 4th quarter worth about $3,138,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlarmCom stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.95. 14,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.47. AlarmCom has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $65.85.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AlarmCom (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.