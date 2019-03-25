Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIMT. Wedbush set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Roth Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $64.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of AIMT stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

