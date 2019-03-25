Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) PT Raised to C$67.00 at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$59.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$42.35 and a 1-year high of C$62.80.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$710.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$675.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.660000036634868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Yvon Sylvestre sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.26, for a total value of C$56,337.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$869,413.98. Also, insider Don Allan sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.65, for a total transaction of C$301,613.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,703,972.70. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,149,890.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.