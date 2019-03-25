Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) PT Raised to C$67.00 at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday.
Shares of AEM stock opened at C$59.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$42.35 and a 1-year high of C$62.80.
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$710.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$675.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.660000036634868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.