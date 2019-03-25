Agilysys (AGYS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGYS. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Agilysys to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

AGYS stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 7.18%.

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan bought 20,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith M. Kolerus sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,922 shares of company stock worth $151,607. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

