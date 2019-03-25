Affimed (AFMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

AFMD stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $249.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Affimed stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Affimed worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

