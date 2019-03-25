Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Stake Increased by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,502,000 after buying an additional 168,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $187,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $99.16 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $190.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Affiliated Managers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.87 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

