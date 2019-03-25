AE Wealth Management LLC Has $385,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,260,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,987,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,003,000 after acquiring an additional 171,947 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,848,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,027,000 after acquiring an additional 166,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,016,000 after acquiring an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,877,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $126.43 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $143.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

