Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,205.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $838.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.86 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.66.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total value of $10,231,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,874.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $27,931,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

