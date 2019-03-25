Aceto (ACET) Shares Down 5.9%

Aceto Co. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 1,376,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,492,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aceto by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aceto during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aceto by 1,650.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 194,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Aceto by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 282,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Aceto by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 456,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170,684 shares during the period. 35.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aceto Corporation engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of finished dosage form generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical active ingredients and intermediates, specialty performance chemicals, and agricultural protection products. The company operates in three segments: Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Performance Chemicals.

