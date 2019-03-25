Ace Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Million (ACE)

Ace (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Ace has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $364,742.00 worth of Ace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ace has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $721.71 or 0.17969889 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00062332 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00001338 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Ace

Ace (CRYPTO:ACE) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Ace’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,646,911 tokens. The Reddit community for Ace is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ace is tokenstars.com/en/ace . Ace’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ace

Ace can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

