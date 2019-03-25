Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 3.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,818,000 after purchasing an additional 770,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,818,000 after purchasing an additional 770,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,873,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,575,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Accenture by 10,215.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,674,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 115,500.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,711 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,819. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $181,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $311,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,424,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,022 shares of company stock worth $2,517,650. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

