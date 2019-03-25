Absolute Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $81,260.00 and approximately $4,560.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.02267072 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00480207 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020611 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00022959 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020765 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010582 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00037763 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 11,344,858 coins and its circulating supply is 10,779,055 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

