Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 78,934 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 30,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $249.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $464,575.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $622,254.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,147. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

