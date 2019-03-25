Ability (ABIL) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ability earned a news sentiment score of 1.66 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIL opened at $1.92 on Monday. Ability has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $14.55.

Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 26th. The technology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Ability Company Profile

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

