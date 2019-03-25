AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Holdings Trimmed by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in AbbVie by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,437. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $79.76 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $75.77 and a 1-year high of $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Standpoint Research started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.48.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

