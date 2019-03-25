Abacus Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon (RTN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Raytheon by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,074,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,768,477,000 after purchasing an additional 212,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,838,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,502,223,000 after purchasing an additional 288,392 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Raytheon by 8,792.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,442 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Raytheon by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,975,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,599,000 after purchasing an additional 402,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $595,074,000 after purchasing an additional 334,298 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total transaction of $643,693.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,237.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $752,845.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,251 shares of company stock worth $3,144,855 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $179.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 25.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

