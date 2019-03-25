Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $699,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.52 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2152 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

