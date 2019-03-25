Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in BOK Financial Co. (BOKF)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,030 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOKF. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,466,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,171,000 after buying an additional 656,365 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 1,098.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 290,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after buying an additional 266,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,845,000 after buying an additional 236,073 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 595.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 154,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after buying an additional 112,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $839,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,490.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.69 per share, with a total value of $138,111.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $533,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $77.49 on Monday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.05). BOK Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $422.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOKF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.95.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

