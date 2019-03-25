Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 8,786 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,813,000 after acquiring an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 60,031 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 162.33, a current ratio of 162.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $22.37.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.11 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 58.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.42%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 20 gaming facilities comprising over 36 million square feet and features approximately 14,500 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

