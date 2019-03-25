888 Holdings Public (888) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

888 Holdings Public (LON: 888) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/12/2019 – 888 Holdings Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.

3/12/2019 – 888 Holdings Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/4/2019 – 888 Holdings Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.

3/4/2019 – 888 Holdings Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/19/2019 – 888 Holdings Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/24/2019 – 888 Holdings Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 159.10 ($2.08) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $587.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. 888 Holdings Public Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.60 ($4.27).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from 888 Holdings Public’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.62%. 888 Holdings Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

