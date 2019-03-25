888 Holdings Public (888) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

888 Holdings Public (LON: 888) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/12/2019 – 888 Holdings Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.
- 3/12/2019 – 888 Holdings Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 3/4/2019 – 888 Holdings Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.
- 3/4/2019 – 888 Holdings Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 2/19/2019 – 888 Holdings Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 1/24/2019 – 888 Holdings Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 159.10 ($2.08) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $587.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. 888 Holdings Public Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.60 ($4.27).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from 888 Holdings Public’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.62%. 888 Holdings Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.
