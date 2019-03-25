83,539 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Acquired by Springhouse Capital Management LP

Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 6.7% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $2,606,002.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GS traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.83. The stock had a trading volume of 36,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $262.50.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.54.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “83,539 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Acquired by Springhouse Capital Management LP” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/83539-shares-in-goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs-acquired-by-springhouse-capital-management-lp.html.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.