7,449 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Acquired by Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,800. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.72 and a 12 month high of $174.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.5638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

