$73.70 Million in Sales Expected for PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will report $73.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.73 million. PBF Logistics posted sales of $64.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year sales of $301.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.04 million to $311.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $324.40 million, with estimates ranging from $295.79 million to $351.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 46.69% and a net margin of 26.75%. PBF Logistics’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

PBFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Monday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

In related news, Director David Roush sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $140,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. 34.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBFX stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $21.04. 25,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,430. The company has a market cap of $950.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. This is an increase from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.99%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

