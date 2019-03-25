683 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,697,038 Miragen Therapeutics Inc (MGEN)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,697,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.50% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 37,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of MGEN stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. Miragen Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $98.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 389.97%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Research analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Miragen Therapeutics Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

