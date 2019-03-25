$6.35 Million in Sales Expected for Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) to announce $6.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.71 million and the lowest is $5.84 million. Alcentra Capital reported sales of $8.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full-year sales of $25.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.93 million to $27.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.08 million, with estimates ranging from $22.74 million to $29.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 million. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 19.06%.

NASDAQ ABDC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. 32,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.56. Alcentra Capital has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcentra Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcentra Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcentra Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcentra Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

