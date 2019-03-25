$53.16 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (RGEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post $53.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.50 million. Repligen posted sales of $44.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $220.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.94 million to $222.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $247.91 million, with estimates ranging from $241.90 million to $253.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. CL King upgraded Repligen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.44. 5,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,305. Repligen has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $131,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,646.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $441,099.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,760,289.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,453 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Repligen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Repligen by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 36,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.