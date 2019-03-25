4NEW Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One 4NEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, BitForex and LATOKEN. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $370,394.00 and $557,684.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00413551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.01614243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00225708 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00001378 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,613,736 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Exrates, BitForex, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

