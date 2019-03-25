45,256 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,810.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.97. 19,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,147. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $77.46 and a one year high of $80.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

