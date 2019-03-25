$416.56 Million in Sales Expected for Saia Inc (SAIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce $416.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $425.60 million and the lowest is $407.80 million. Saia reported sales of $392.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.84 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $84.00 price target on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.68.

In other news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $128,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 20,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,436,384.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,493 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,832. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Saia by 29.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,577,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,065,000 after buying an additional 592,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 29.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,065,000 after buying an additional 592,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,995,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,185,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,930,000 after buying an additional 112,912 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA stock opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.08. Saia has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $87.05.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.