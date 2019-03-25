$408.60 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce $408.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $409.60 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $431.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $458.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.72.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.27. B&G Foods has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

In other news, COO Kenneth G. Romanzi bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $29,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,568. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,747,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 124,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

