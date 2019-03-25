3M Co (MMM) Shares Bought by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. 3M comprises 1.2% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in 3M by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,879,000 after acquiring an additional 430,262 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B raised its position in 3M by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in 3M by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.17.

In related news, EVP Joaquin Delgado sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.30, for a total transaction of $1,015,148.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.34, for a total transaction of $942,472.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,783,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,551 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,468 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $204.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $224.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

