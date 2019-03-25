$385.67 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to announce $385.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $378.50 million to $396.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $355.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 48.73%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.54.

In related news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.31 per share, for a total transaction of $68,639.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,693,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,327 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,335,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,843,000 after purchasing an additional 688,878 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 28.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,772,000 after buying an additional 381,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $55.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

