357 Shares in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Purchased by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 166,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $15,041,528.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,487.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan K. Carter sold 70,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $7,400,809.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,959 shares of company stock valued at $40,020,670. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. OTR Global lowered Ingersoll-Rand to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $104.23 on Monday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

