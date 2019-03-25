31,064 Shares in CSX Co. (CSX) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in CSX by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.80. 51,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $76.24. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of CSX to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

WARNING: “31,064 Shares in CSX Co. (CSX) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/31064-shares-in-csx-co-csx-acquired-by-wakefield-asset-management-lllp.html.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.