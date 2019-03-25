30,818 Shares in Bank Ozk (OZK) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,842,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,309,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,092,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Bank Ozk from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Monday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Bank Ozk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Bank Ozk to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

