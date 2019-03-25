$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to announce sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.06 billion and the lowest is $3.29 billion. Cenovus Energy reported sales of $3.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year sales of $14.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.42 billion to $15.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.98 billion to $17.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.87). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.54.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,197,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 694,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,111,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,955,000 after acquiring an additional 711,769 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,603,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 285,779 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

