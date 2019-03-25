$3.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to announce $3.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.50 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $4.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $14.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $14.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.21 billion to $16.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

In other news, insider Omkaram Nalamasu sold 143,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $5,834,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 30,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,165,000. Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. 6,702,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,346,421. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $59.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

