28,186 Shares in HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 152.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after buying an additional 337,041 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,188,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,909,000 after buying an additional 604,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at about $814,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.64. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. HMS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas M. Williams sold 39,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $1,364,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bart M. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $648,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,666.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,008,479 shares of company stock valued at $34,709,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMSY. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

