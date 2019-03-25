2,400 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Acquired by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $106.69 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.37 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.43 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Argus raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.88.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

