2,100 Shares in Cryolife Inc (CRY) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryolife by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,415,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Cryolife during the third quarter worth about $9,029,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Cryolife during the third quarter worth about $8,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cryolife during the fourth quarter worth about $3,112,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryolife by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 132,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $194,313.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,233.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 6,200 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $181,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRY opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Cryolife Inc has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Cryolife had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryolife Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cryolife in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.65 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.16.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

