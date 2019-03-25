$204.23 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will report sales of $204.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.00 million and the highest is $204.50 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $208.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $814.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $812.50 million to $816.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $918.80 million, with estimates ranging from $893.40 million to $951.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.56 million. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDAY. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.76. 30,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,894. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -994.40.

In related news, COO Paul D. Elliott sold 197,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $7,121,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $4,066,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,866 shares of company stock worth $14,049,791 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

