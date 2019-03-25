$2.05 EPS Expected for AbbVie Inc (ABBV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $2.07. AbbVie posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.48.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,437. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.3% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,214. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $75.77 and a 52 week high of $107.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.