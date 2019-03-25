1st Source (SRCE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

1st Source stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. 1st Source has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,670,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,820,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

