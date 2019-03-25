$19.49 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report sales of $19.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.06 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $11.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $92.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.90 million to $94.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $125.41 million, with estimates ranging from $123.72 million to $127.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $36,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,489,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,244,567.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,225 shares of company stock worth $262,325. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 190.1% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after buying an additional 2,825,101 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,380,456 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 189,508 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 32,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,102. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. It focuses on pharmaceutical products in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

