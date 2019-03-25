1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,424 Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REZI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,847,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,825,000. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,044,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,401,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,566,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Fradin acquired 25,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $510,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 25,938 shares of company stock valued at $531,174 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on Resideo Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools and software products.

