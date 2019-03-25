$178.75 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will report sales of $178.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.70 million and the lowest is $176.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $716.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $712.50 million to $721.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $791.16 million, with estimates ranging from $768.17 million to $812.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,878. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $206.64 million and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.