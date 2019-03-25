16,074 Shares in MRC Global Inc (MRC) Purchased by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,939,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,248,000 after buying an additional 2,024,925 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 306,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 435,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of MRC stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. MRC Global Inc has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MRC Global news, SVP John L. Bowhay sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $256,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,729.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $572,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,461 shares in the company, valued at $647,177.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “16,074 Shares in MRC Global Inc (MRC) Purchased by Premier Asset Management LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/16074-shares-in-mrc-global-inc-mrc-purchased-by-premier-asset-management-llc.html.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.