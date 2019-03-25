15,554 Shares in Heico Corp (HEI) Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Heico by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Heico by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Heico by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Heico by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Heico by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heico news, Director Alan Schriesheim bought 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.59 per share, with a total value of $115,007.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,691 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of HEI opened at $91.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Heico Corp has a one year low of $67.26 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Heico Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

