135,042 Shares in Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 135,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. Williams Companies comprises 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 146,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 53,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,455. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

In related news, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $403,124.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,981.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $263,354.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

